A former West Yorkshire Police officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose has been found guilty of misconduct in public office.

DC Wasim Bashir was working for the Kirklees Safeguarding Team with West Yorkshire Police when he is alleged to have contacted three women inappropriately and started a sexual relationship with one of them.

The former detective had previous experience as a specialist investigator of rape and serious sexual offences. He had also undertaken the required training around abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

Investigators have today claimed his actions have “undermined trust in policing” after he was found guilty of misconduct in public office following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) Anti-Corruption Unit directed an investigation, carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit, into the 55 -year-old’s actions after a woman came forward to report his behaviour.

Evidence gathered during the investigation showed Bashir, who retired from the force in June, contacted a woman who had reported serious sexual offences and domestic abuse without any identified policing purpose. He also began a sexual relationship with her.

The judge at Sheffield Crown Court directed the jury during the trial to find Bashir not guilty of a second count of misconduct in a public office. He will be sentenced on August 29.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “As a police officer, DC Bashir held significant power so to abuse his position for a sexual purpose was an invidious and corrupt use of that power.

“Despite being an officer with 28 years’ service, Bashir blatantly disregarded the rules designed to protect the public and maintain confidence in the police. His actions can only have undermined trust in policing.

“I would like to praise the courage of the woman who came forward to report DC Bashir’s behaviour which fell far short of the standards expected of a police officer.

“We would encourage any individual who believes they may have been a victim of this type of offending by a police officer to come forward and report it with the confidence it will be taken seriously.”