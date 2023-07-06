Former West Yorkshire Police officer jailed for historical child sexual offences

David Crossley was a PC at Leeds district when the offences were reported to police in 2020.

The 60-year-old was convicted yesterday (July 5) following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The offences occurred between 1995 and 2014. Crossley started his employment with West Yorkshire Police in 1997. No offence was committed whilst PC Crossley was on duty. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

David Crossley.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards directorate, said: “These were absolutely awful offences committed against child victims. I understand that members of the public will be horrified that these offences could be committed by a police officer and all I can say is that I and other colleagues feel exactly the same way.

“As soon as these offences were reported in 2020, an investigation was commenced and Crossley was suspended from duty. He later retired.

“I would like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and reporting the appalling offences they suffered during their childhoods. I can only imagine the increased concern they had when reporting offences against a police officer but I hope that the action we have taken shows that we will investigate offences involving police officers and that we will take swift action to remove them from duty.”

She added: “If anyone has been the victim of an offence where the perpetrator is a police officer, staff member or volunteer, then I would urge them to report it. By doing so, we can protect you and other members of the public, signpost you to victim support services and we can ensure that those who should not be working in policing are no longer allowed to do so.”