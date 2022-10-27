PC Craig Beazley was found to have abused his position for sex, taking advantage of the victim of a crime. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into PC Beazley after concerns were raised about his actions prior to joining the force in 2017.

The officer admitted having a sexual relationship with the woman, who he had met during the course of his duties while serving with Greater Manchester Police. The IOPC launched an investigation after the allegation came to light in April 2021. He was placed on restricted duties and later resigned.

The investigation found that he abused his position as a police officer to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he knew to be vulnerable and he tried to keep their relationship a secret.

PC Craig Beazley was found to have abused his position for sex, taking advantage of the victim of a crime (Photo: PA Wire/Joe Giddens)

IOPC regional director Thea Walton said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing. PC Beazley knew what he was doing was wrong and tried to hide it.

"He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police. As a result of his reckless and selfish behaviour, he has now been barred from working in policing.

"Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person’s behaviour just because of their job. I would encourage anyone in a similar situation to speak to someone – you will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously.”

The IOPC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided against pressing criminal charges. At a misconduct hearing held by West Yorkshire Police, which concluded this week, the panel found PC Beazley had breached the professional standards of behaviour with regard to authority, respect and courtesy; honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad