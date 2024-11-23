Former Wakefield soldier tried to reset phone to hide hundreds of child-abuse images

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex soldier who handed himself in after police came looking for him carried out a factory reset of his phone to hide his vile interests.

Jack Skidmore was found to have more than 900 of the sick images of children as young as two, after experts were able to unearth the data despite his attempts.

The 61-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting three counts of possessing indecent images, and one of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The court heard that police had been informed about an IP address Pontefract that had been downloading abuse images.

It was Skidmore’s address on Birch Green in June last year. Following inquiries, he handed himself into Havertop Police Station on June 23 last year.

His car was searched and mobile phone seized. He had completed a factory reset of the device the day before, prosecutor Fen Greatley-Hirsch said.

But forensic experts were able to retrieve data that showed 475 Category A images - the most serious involving child rape, 217 Category B, 228 Category C and two extreme images.

Mr Greatley-Hirsch said they depicted children aged between two and 11, and “95 per cent” were videos rather than still images.

Skidmore has eight previous convictions for nine offences, but none similar to his latest offending.

No mitigation was offered on his behalf after he represented himself in court, although a probation report found that he was an ex servicemen who had completed tours around the world.

The report suggested he also showed an insight into the harm caused to the children.

Judge Christopher Batty handed him an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to carry out 30 rehabilitation days with probation.

He was put on the sex offender register for 10 years, and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to curb his internet use.