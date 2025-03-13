Former Leeds Rhinos star denies sexually assaulting female at cricket club
Danika Priim, 40, formally entered a not-guilty plea to the charge at Leeds Crown Court this morning.
Priim, who has featured as a pundit on BBC and Sky, is accused of sexually touching a woman at Horsforth Cricket Club on July 22, 2022.
A trial has now been set down for November 16, 2026 and is expected to last three days.
She was granted bail.
Priim, of Annie Street, Keighley, played in the Women’s Super League from 2017, when the league was first launched, until 2021.
She played for Bradford Bulls, then moved to Leeds Rhinos in 2018, making 29 appearances.
Priim became vice president of the Rugby Football League (RFL) earlier this year, but has since stood down.
She has appeared as a commentator and summarizer on both Sky TV, and BBC TV and radio .