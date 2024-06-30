Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former teacher tricked her way into a 94-year-old’s home, then distracted him while she stole his wallet containing £400 that he saved to buy Christmas presents.

Vile Marie Rogers was later found hiding in a wardrobe when the police came looking for her, along with the contents of the wallet. Despite this, she initially denied being involved.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP New Hall, where she has been held on remand since her arrest in December, she admitted one charge of burglary and one of theft.

Prosecutor Olivia Fraser said the 45-year-old had gone to the man’s home in Pontefract at around 8pm on December 14 last year.

The frail pensioner, who lives on his own, opened the door and she barged through, giving him a false name - the name of a person he knows and helps do his shopping for him.

She asked him to make her a cup of tea and when he returned from the kitchen, she was gone and he noticed the drawer was open where he had kept his wallet.

It contained £400 from his pension that he was planning to use to buy his family Christmas presents, along with his bank card. A neighbour of the elderly victim later said he saw Rogers run from the man’s home and almost get hit by a car.

The police were called and Rogers, of Darkfield Lane, Pontefract, was found hiding when they came to arrest her days later. They found the contents of the wallet, but the cash was gone.

A victim impact statement from the elderly man was read to the court saying he now feels “very frightened and vulnerable”, has improved security at his home and is anxious about letting people in.

Rogers has two previous convictions for six offences. Mitigating on her behalf, Emily Hassell said she had never been in trouble before she became involved in an abusive relationship.

Her ex partner is now serving a jail sentence for his violence towards her. Referring to the burglary, she said: “There was no significant degree of planning and no knife or weapon was used.

“She clearly entered by means of deception, there was no violence used or threatened.”

She said that Rogers had taken “great strides” since being held on remand, which was described as being a “blessing in disguise”. She had been attending therapy meetings for her alcohol and drug use.

The court was told that Rogers had a career and had worked her way up to be an English teacher for 10 years before her violent relationship.

Judge Anesh Pema described the burglary as “highly unpleasant” but took into account the abuse Rogers suffered which caused her descent into drink and drugs.

He jailed her for 24 months, but suspended it for 18 months. Rogers could be seen crying over the video link as he announced the suspension.