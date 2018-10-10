Former Leeds police officer accused of raping a mum says she carried out sex act to avoid arrest

Have your say

A FORMER Leeds police officer accused of raping a mum in her own home today admitted to a jury that he had consensual sexual contact with the woman while on duty.

David Lomax denied raping the woman but claimed she had willingly carried out a sexual act on him to avoid being arrested.

Lomax, 83, is accused of "blackmailing" the woman into having sex with him when he went to her home in Seacroft, Leeds, to collect a fine.

Lomax is on trial at Leeds Crown Court where he denies charges of rape and misconduct in a public office.

The jury has heard Lomax was a constable working as a warrant officer at the time of the alleged incident in October 1978.

His duties involved the enforcement of non-payment of fines.

The prosecution claims the woman, who was aged 25 at the time, was given "no real choice" but to have sex with Lomax as she was unable to pay a fine.

The former officer gave evidence where he denied having full sexual intercourse with the woman.

Lomax told the court he was invited into the woman's flat after identifying himself.

He described how he was then asked to wait in the bedroom when her young daughter began crying.

Lomax said the woman returned to the bedroom with her dress unbuttoned.

The defendant's barrister, Kitty Colley asked: "Did you find her attractive?"

He replied: "No not really."

Ms Colley then asked: "How did you react?"

Lomax said: "I was a little bit shocked. No one had done anything like this before.

"She said something like 'if you cancel the warrant you can have me.'"

Lomax described how woman undid his trousers and carried out a sex act on him.

The married former officer told the court that he should have "walked away" before it took place.

He said: "I feel ashamed. I feel that I should not have allowed it to happen but I was tempted and I succumbed."

The court heard a forensic officer was sent to the property and obtained scientific evidence after the woman made a complaint two months after the alleged incident.

Lomax was arrested at the time but denied the rape allegation in interview and was not charged.

The defendant was arrested again after a "cold case" investigation in 2016, in which forensic evidence was re-examined .

A scientist concluded that the probability of DNA recovered from the scene belonging to anyone other than Lomax was a billion to one.

Lomax, of Esher Grove, Waterlooville, Hampshire, was interviewed in July last year but continued to deny the offence.

The trial continues