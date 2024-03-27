Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Siberry was jailed for 19 months in February for a series of offences, including stealing from the shops, being verbally abusive to staff, urinating outside premises, entering one store having soiled himself, exposing himself and masturbating in public.

The 59-year-old was returned to Leeds Crown Court this week under the slip rule, to formally put the order in place having already been sentenced. He appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he is serving his jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order bans him from Tesco Express on Long Meadow Gate, Garforth Garden Centre on Selby Road and Fairburn Convenience Store on Fairburn Drive. He is also banned from approaching members of the public to ask for money or asking to borrow their mobile phones, unless it is a genuine emergency. He is also forbidden to be in a "state of undress that could cause alarm or distress".

Siberry has been banned from entering the three businesses in Garforth. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Former Leeds City Council architect Siberry, who suffers from bi-polar disorder, had previously tried to have himself sectioned, but claimed he was told he was not ill enough. But his problems were exacerbated by his use of alcohol and crack cocaine.

He was jailed in 2020 after being found in the bushes at Garforth’s Barley Hill Road play park with his trousers down. In January of this year he was given a community order for regularly verbally abusing and harassing staff and customers at the Tesco Express. He regularly tried to steal from the store or demand a taxi be called for him. He twice urinated outside the shop and on two occasions, his shorts fell down, exposing himself to passers by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siberry, who had been living at Newfield Crescent in Garforth, also tried to buy a lighter in the nearby Fairburn Convenience Store, but turned violent after being refused service because of his demeanour, and took a swing at the worker behind the counter. He was also seen by a horrified female dog walker masturbating on the grass near a ginnel connecting Ninelands Lane and Fairburn Drive.