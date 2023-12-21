Former Leeds Catholic priest, 80, to stand trial over abuse claims dating back to the 1970s
Father Patrick Smythe appeared from custody via video link at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he denied all of charges and will stand trial next year.
They include nine counts of indecent assault and one of indecency dating between 1976 and 1989. There are four alleged victims who were young boys at the time.
Smythe, who was a priest with the Diocese of Leeds, spoke during the short hearing only to confirm his date of birth, and then repeated “not guilty” after each of the charges were read out.
Smythe, formerly of Manor Square, Otley, is now 80-year-old. His trial has been set for October 21 next year. It is thought it will last between five and seven days.
He was remanded into custody until the trial.