Former Leeds Catholic priest, 80, to stand trial over abuse claims dating back to the 1970s

A former Catholic priest who worked across West Yorkshire is facing 10 allegations of child abuse dating back more than 40 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father Patrick Smythe appeared from custody via video link at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he denied all of charges and will stand trial next year.

They include nine counts of indecent assault and one of indecency dating between 1976 and 1989. There are four alleged victims who were young boys at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smythe, who was a priest with the Diocese of Leeds, spoke during the short hearing only to confirm his date of birth, and then repeated “not guilty” after each of the charges were read out.

Former Catholic priest Patrick Smythe will face trial over 10 charges including indecent assault on young boys. (pic by National World)

Smythe, formerly of Manor Square, Otley, is now 80-year-old. His trial has been set for October 21 next year. It is thought it will last between five and seven days.