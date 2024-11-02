Former Flock gangster caught selling drugs in Leeds again after prison release
Emmanuel Gardiner was pulled over by police in Leeds and found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin worth around £180 and £815 in cash.
He had been jailed for 10 years in 2017 for a multitude of drug and weapons offences, including possession of a loaded revolver and a sawn-off pump action shotgun.
At the time, police said he was part of The Flock gang that openly sold drugs and spread fear around the Chapeltown area. They became embroiled in deadly turf wars that led to two murders.
Gardiner, of Conway Road, Birmingham, was handed a new four-year jail term this week after he admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs.
He was pulled over on September 27, gave a false name then tried to claim he was not even driving. He then ran off and tried to discard items and the car key but was quickly detained.
Mitigating, James Littlehales said that the 29-year-old knew a custodial sentence was “inevitable”.
He said: “He is remorseful that he once again became involved [in drug dealing].”
He said he had entered early guilty pleas and and was using his time wisely behind bars.
Judge Tahir Khan KC told Gardiner: “Whether it was operation or you were working for others, it matters not. You were clearly aware of the scale of the operation.
“The fact that you have done this in the past is a seriously aggravating factor.”