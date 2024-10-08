Former Featherstone Rovers chairman 'hit man over the head with a hammer' during street scuffle
Mark Campbell was seen the strike the man around the head several times during the fight last summer.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Campbell, who was chairman of Featherstone Rovers at the time, became embroiled in a scuffle with the man on Station Lane, Featherstone on August 28, 2023.
The 59-year-old was initially charged with GBH with intent, which he denied and a trial date was set for next year.
But he was brought back before the court this week where he admitted a charge of Section 4 Public Order Act of threatening unlawful violence, which was accepted by the Crown.
Prosecutor Marte Alnaes said on that day, Campbell was seen to grab a hammer from his vehicle when confronted by the victim.
They scuffled and Campbell was seen to strike out with the weapon to the man’s head several times.
The court heard there had been an ongoing dispute “for some time” over non-payment of an invoice, and there had been suggestions of “a campaign of harassment” towards Campbell.
Mitigating, James Lake said Campbell, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, accepted his criminality but said there had been issues with the victim.
The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi agreed, and said: “Neither party can take the law into their own hands.
“However disgruntled they are, they can’t behave in the way they did.”
She handed Campbell a £1,250 fine.
Campbell stepped down as chairman of Featherstone Rovers in August after 16 years at the helm.
He announced his intention in March of this year in light of cash-flow problems over payments owed to former players.
He admitted he had “taken his eye off the ball” due in part to “other issues and his own business commitments”.