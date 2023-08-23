'Forgetful' sex offender found wandering around Leeds city centre breached order for the 16th time

A “forgetful” sex offender who keeps being returned to jail has been given a chance to prove himself, or risk a longer stint behind bars.

Craig Phillips is on the sex offender register but has breached the terms no fewer than 16 times by continually failing to turn up to Elland Road police station to register his address.

The 46-year-old was released from his last breach on June 8, and should have visited the station within three days. But he was then found wandering along The Headrow in Leeds city centre and arrested.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he admitted yet another breach. No details were disclosed as to the sexual offences he originally committed.

Phillips was found by police wandering around The Headrow in Leeds. (pic by Google Maps)

Mitigating, James Holding conceded that Phillips, of no fixed address, has a “poor record with court orders” but said he genuinely keeps forgetting to attend the police station.

He said: “He is released from custody with limited or no support, he has nowhere to live, he has no friends, so he turns to drink and drugs and ends up back in prison again.

“He is not trying to avoid detection, he was walking up and down The Headrow when he was arrested. The short, sharp prison sentences are not having the desired effect.”

Judge Andrews Stubbs KC told Phillips: “We have got to find a way to stop it happening again. One way is just to lock you up for longer. I just think maybe this time it might be possible to do something more constructive.

"It’s plain these offences the custody threshold, it is worth 12 months. But you would be out in six months and we would just be back where we started. Instead, we are going to press fast forward.

"You will be released today with that 12 months hanging over your head.”