Forensics help catch Normanton paedophile who preyed on girl 16 years ago in Wakefield
A paedophile who was targeted a young teenage girl 16 years ago has been jailed after being found guilty by a jury.
David Michael Holt has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years at Leeds Crown Court for penetrative sexual activity with a child.
The 37-year-old was forensically linked to the offence and a jury unanimously found him guilty following his trial last month.
The offence took place in Normanton in 2006, when Holt was 21 at the time. Along with his sentence, a restraining order was granted preventing further contact with the victim and Holt will be placed on the sex offenders register. DC Reece Hampshire from Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit who led the investigation said: “This offence had traumatic and life changing ramifications for the victim at the time it occurred and over the years that followed. The victim was a schoolchild when this offence took place and Holt was an adult who made the decision to engage in sexual activity with the child.
“The victim has expressed to me how much value there is in being listened to after all these years and to pass on thanks to everyone involved in securing this conviction. I would like to express how much I admire the patience and resilience of the victim throughout the investigation and court process. I do not underestimate the courage and bravery it takes to come forward and report a sexual allegation to the police after all these years. I hope this is the next step in the healing process, and some comfort can be taken following justice being served.”