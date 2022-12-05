David Michael Holt has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years at Leeds Crown Court for penetrative sexual activity with a child.

The 37-year-old was forensically linked to the offence and a jury unanimously found him guilty following his trial last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence took place in Normanton in 2006, when Holt was 21 at the time. Along with his sentence, a restraining order was granted preventing further contact with the victim and Holt will be placed on the sex offenders register. DC Reece Hampshire from Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit who led the investigation said: “This offence had traumatic and life changing ramifications for the victim at the time it occurred and over the years that followed. The victim was a schoolchild when this offence took place and Holt was an adult who made the decision to engage in sexual activity with the child.

Holt was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.