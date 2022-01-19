Adam Mark Battensby threw the water bottle towards the pitch on October 2 last year, when Leeds beat Watford 1-0 during a Premier League clash.

The 31-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Battensby, of Monckton Road, Pontefract, was cleared of assaulting a male at Elland Road on the same day.

Elland Road cc Getty

However, he was given a four-year banning order to keep him away from football grounds.

He was also fined £498 and told to pay £105 costs.