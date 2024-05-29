Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “foolish” Leeds drug dealer worsened his case with police after being arrested, telling them: “It’s only the second day I’ve been grafting”.

Zafarullah Ahmad, 27, was found to have £7,560 worth of cannabis when police searched his home on December 16, 2022.

While on bail for the charge of supplying cannabis, police then appeared at Ahmad’s new home on Alderton Heights on February 28 this year and found him in possession of a further £35,600 worth of cannabis and nine bags of cocaine with a street value of £450.

Zafarullah Ahmad was told he was 'lucky' not to be jailed at Leeds Crown Court after being charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine

Ahmad was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) for possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

For the prosecution, Camille Morland said that police stopped Ahmad outside of his then-home on Hamilton Drive in December 2022 and found numerous bags of cannabis.

Ms Morland said that at the police station Ahmad made a comment that incriminated him further, as he told police: “This is only the second day I’ve been grafting.”

Ahmad made no comment during the interview but police found further evidence of drug dealing activity on his mobile phone.

Ms Morland said that the crown believed Ahmad had a “significant role” in the enterprise and had an “expectation of significant financial advantage”.

Police attended Ahmad’s new address in February after he failed to attend a hearing at magistrates court in relation to the previous offences. In his wardrobe they found nine bags of cocaine and a “large amount of cannabis”.

He admitted the offences in interview and said he had a debt of £25,000 to pay off.

For the defence, Gurdit Singh said that Ahmad had drug and gambling “addiction issues” and had gotten “involved with the wrong people”. He said that Ahmad “recognises how foolish” it was to start selling drugs to clear his debt.

Mr Singh said that Ahmad, who has a wife and a two-year-old, had “expressed genuine remorse” and was now “eager to achieve a legitimate income”.

Mr Recorder Samuel Green KC sentenced Ahmad to two years imprisonment suspended for two years. He said he was “lucky” not to go straight to jail, adding: “I’m giving you a chance here.

“Don’t do it again or you will have the book thrown at you.”