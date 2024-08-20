Flax Place Leeds: Man charged with rape and firearms offence after armed police deployed in search

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024
A man has appeared in court after being charged with a series of offences following a two-day police search.

Alexander Andom, 22, of Welbeck Road, Leeds, was arrested on Flax Place on Sunday (August 18), after armed officers were deployed.

Alexander Andom, 22, of Welbeck Road, Leeds, has appeared in court charged with a number of offences after his arrest on Flax Place on August 18.
Alexander Andom, 22, of Welbeck Road, Leeds, has appeared in court charged with a number of offences after his arrest on Flax Place on August 18. | Google/National World

He was later charged with four counts of rape; possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely rape; making threats to kill; and possession of indecent images.

The charges relate to an incident in Leeds on August 15. His arrest follows an investigation by safeguarding officers in the city.

Andom appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (August 20) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 17.

