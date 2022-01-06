Flats evacuated after discovery of chemicals at property on Dewsbury Road in Leeds
Police have released details of an incident at a property in Leeds which prompted an evacuation of residents in flats nearby.
Officers making enquiries in Leeds following an arrest discovered chemicals and materials believed to be related to the production of drugs at a property on Dewsbury Road.
The incident happened at 4:50pm yesterday (January 5 ) and led to officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service being called out to ensure the safety of the materials in the property.
Residents in neighbouring flats were evacuated and the road was closed while this took place.
Residents were allowed to return to the properties for the night. The road was re-opened by 10.30pm.
Police said a 39-year-old man remains in custody in relation to the incident.
