A man who spent years harassing a teenage girl whom he met at a Leeds park, threatening to rape her family, has been locked up.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creepy Ryan Oakley became “abusive and nasty” after the teenage girl tried to sever contact - having first met him at Temple Newsam.

He was 19 at the time and she was just 13 and with her friend at the beauty spot. He quickly became fixated with them, called them “fit” and told them he loved them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when she spurned him, he spent more than than three years making her life a misery over social media, messages and unwanted calls.

Oakley, of Cartmell Drive, Halton, was jailed for 16 months at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge said she still had little idea what drove him to his sickening campaign.

Prosecutor Matthew Stewart said the victim and her friend met Oakley at the park while he was playing football in 2020, exchanging phone numbers.

He gave her a fake name and they spoke on the phone before meeting up, but his behaviour began to change, telling the two girls that he loved them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when they told him he was too old, he began to turn abusive. He would demand they meet up and would “get them stabbed” if they refused.

Over the next three years he would constantly message and call.

Oakley met the 13-year-old girls at Temple Newsam and quickly became fixated with one of them, making her life misery for more than three years. | NW

He sent a picture of his penis and made threats to rape one of the girl’s mum and sister.

In June last year he sent her a chilling WhatsApp message saying that if he ever saw her he would “bash her f****** brains” and stab her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made seuxalised comments on Facebook and warned the girl: “One day you are going to get murdered.”

She eventually told her father who tried to ring Oakley but he did not pick up. He then received messages of abuse and 40 calls from Oakley.

He was finally arrested but gave no comments during his police interview and was later released on bail.

But it failed to deter Oakley, who set up fake social media accounts and continued to message the girl, telling her to kill herself and told her to “rot in hell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested a second time and later released again, but still continued to message until he was arrested a third time in March and then held on remand.

Oakley, who is now 22, has no previous convictions. He admitted harassment with causing fear of violence.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said Oakley was now ashamed of his behaviour and was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions. She said he wished to apologise to the victim, his family and the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He expressed to me that he never intended to carry out the threats.”

Judge Kate Rayfield said due to Oakley’s lack of explanation for his offending, jail was the only option.

She told him he “presented a high risk” having ignored bail conditions after his first two arrests and refusal to engage fully with probation and mental-health services.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.