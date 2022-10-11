The men are accused of targeting the Phillip Stoner shop in the Victoria Quarter in January 2020.

Denying the charge of robbery, they appeared at Leeds Crown Court today for a short pre-trial review, where it was confirmed that their trial will begin on November 7.

It is expected to last 10 days.

The County Arcade closed off following the robbery in 2020.

Those charged include:

Jason Luke Brattley, age 34, of Brompton Mount, Beeston. Duane Andrew Buike, age 38, of Selby Avenue, Osmandthorpe. Jordan Clark, age 19, of East Park Road, Burmantofts. William John Alan Lock, age 25, of HMP Leeds, Armley. Scott Steven Smith, age 36, of Pontefract Street, Richmond Hill.

All were given bail apart from Lock who is already in custody.

The robbery took place at the jewellers in County Arcade at around 10.30am on January 29, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad