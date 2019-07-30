Five men due to appear in court for sentencing over the murder of gang member shot outside his home in Leeds

Five men will appear in court today for sentencing over the murder of a dad who was shot and killed outside his home in Leeds during gang violence.

Jonathan Gledhill and Steven Grey face up to 30 years each behind bars over the "revenge execution" of Christopher Lewis.

Mr Lewis, 24, was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Steven Grey and Jonathan Gledhill were found guilty of murder after a seven-week trial at Leeds Crown.

Jurors heard how Mr Lewis was a member of a Chapeltown-based drug dealing gang who call themselves the Flock.

The murder is believed to have taken place in retaliation for a violent clash between Flock members and rival criminals in Leeds city centre.

Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, fired the fatal shot which struck 24-year-old Mr Lewis in the head.

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, helped Grey by stalked Mr Lewis through the streets moments before the murder.

Three others - Denzil Browne (Junior), Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were also found guilty of a charge of assisting an offender.

Pearce 27, of no fixed address, Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, helped the killers get away from the Chapeltown area after the killing.

The maximum sentence for the offence of assisting an offender is ten years in prison.

The five defendants, who are all in custody, are expected to appear before the court at 10.30am this morning for the sentencing hearing before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC.