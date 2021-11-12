Five defective taxi vehicles taken off the road by police in Leeds during patrols

Officers from East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) conducted a Road Safety Operation in conjunction with Leeds City Council Taxi and Private Hire Licensing Enforcement Officers.

The operation was arranged by Police Community Support Officer Taylor from East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as part of the teams ongoing commitment to address local road safety concerns.

Officers from East Leeds NPT and Enforcement Officers from Leeds City Council Private Hire Licensing Team deployed to locations in East Leeds to conduct vehicle safety checks on taxi’s and private hire vehicles.

A total of 44 roadside inspections took place during the operation, police said. cc WYP

Locations included Edmund House car park on Pontefract Lane and Morrison’s car park on Harehills Lane.

Five vehicle licences were suspended for vehicle defects, three rectification notices issued and three tyre offences were dealt with during the patrols.

A further ten vehicles received a pass and advise notice, all other vehicles inspected were found to be satisfactory, police confirmed.

In a social media update, the force said: "East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to work with partner agencies such as Leeds City Council Taxi and Private Hire Licensing Teams, to provide safer travel and roads for all."