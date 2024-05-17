Sunbeam Avenue Beeston: Five arrests after violent Leeds disturbance involving groups with machetes
Police received calls reporting a disturbance outside an address on Sunbeam Avenue, Beeston, at 2.46am today (May 17) involving two groups of male suspects with weapons including machetes.
Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found those involved had dispersed. The wider area was searched but the suspects were not located.
Significant damage had been caused to the address involved and weapons and drugs were recovered.
A short time later, officers arrested five men, aged 20, 34, 40, 46 and 49, on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident.
The men remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240263905 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat