Three members of an organised crime gang have been served with an injunction order which prevents them from recruiting, intimidating or causing harm to children in the Wakefield area.

The order is the first of its kind to be served in West Yorkshire after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Adnan Rasool, aged 32, currently in HMP Armley, Thomas Bickersteth, aged 19, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield and Isaac Bickersteth, aged 19 of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, were served with the injunction order on Wednesday, July 23, by District Judge Mitchell at Bradford County Court.

The order has been granted following violence and harassment against 17 children aged 12-17 by the three men. The children who are known to have been affected by this are being supported by the council or other relevant agencies.

(from left) Adnan Rasool, 32, Thomas Bickersteth, 19, and Isaac Bickersteth, have been issued with the injuctions | West Yorkshire Police

Inspector Paul Fraser, of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “These injunctions will safeguard children from being drawn into criminality through exploitation by organised crime groups. They ensure we can effectively disrupt those responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable children, and violent crime across our district.

“This work again shows the strength of the Wakefield Partnership and how our collaborative approach is making our communities safer.”

Cllr Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “These men have subjected children to serious violence and forced them into criminal activity. We will not tolerate this.

“Everyone should feel safe in their local community, especially our children and young people. This council and our partners will use every power available to disrupt the exploitation of any child or young person in our district.

“Together we will protect our children and make our communities safer.”

The order prevents the three men from:

Using violence or harassing or intimidating any person

Entering Darnley, Flanshaw or Wakefield city centre unless they are attending Pinderfields Hospital for a pre-arranged medical appointment or emergency medical treatment

Contacting, either directly or indirectly (including the use of social media or a third party), any person under the age of 18 years

Possessing any controlled drug or psychoactive substance (unless this is a prescription drug which they have been proscribed)

Wearing face coverings (including balaclavas) in a public place.

The orders shall remain in force until August 23, 2026. Breaching the injunction order could result in a prison sentence.

If anyone has information about any breaches of these injunctions, they can report it to West Yorkshire Police online at Live Chat | West Yorkshire Police or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress then it should be reported via 999.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.