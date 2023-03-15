News you can trust since 1890
First Bus vandalism: Police appeal launched after brick smashes through window of bus in east Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a brick was thrown at a bus in east Leeds yesterday evening.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

The brick was thrown at a bus in Skelton Moor Way, Halton, at about 7.25pm on Tuesday (14 March). Significant damage was caused to the glass doors, but no one was injured during the incident.

A spokesperson for First Bus West Yorkshire said: “We are relieved that no one was injured and our driver acted calmly and professionally in contacting the depot team. The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we are working closely with the police to investigate this incident including the use of on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved.

“Such attacks can have very serious consequences and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or get in touch with Crimestoppers. Every time we have to divert buses or shorten a route it is disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve.

The brick was thrown at a bus in Skelton Moor Way, Halton
“Acts of vandalism cause significant interference to the timetable. We aim to source a replacement bus as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption to our customers, but when vandalism occurs while the bus is in service, then it does inevitably and regrettably result in at least part of that scheduled journey being cancelled and or re-routed to avoid further incidents.” 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230146585. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.