The brick was thrown at a bus in Skelton Moor Way, Halton, at about 7.25pm on Tuesday (14 March). Significant damage was caused to the glass doors, but no one was injured during the incident.

A spokesperson for First Bus West Yorkshire said: “We are relieved that no one was injured and our driver acted calmly and professionally in contacting the depot team. The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we are working closely with the police to investigate this incident including the use of on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved.

“Such attacks can have very serious consequences and we would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or get in touch with Crimestoppers. Every time we have to divert buses or shorten a route it is disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve.

“Acts of vandalism cause significant interference to the timetable. We aim to source a replacement bus as quickly as possible in order to minimise disruption to our customers, but when vandalism occurs while the bus is in service, then it does inevitably and regrettably result in at least part of that scheduled journey being cancelled and or re-routed to avoid further incidents.”