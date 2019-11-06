Firefighters rush to scene of fire in Pudsey

Two fire engines and crew were called to a property on New Street at 4.13am.

Firefighters from Stanningley and Bradford are still at the scene.

The fire was in the grounds of a detached house, a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

cc Jonathan Ambler

The entire roof and half of the home was involved in the fire and floors inside the house have collapsed.

Four large jets, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation fans were used at the scene.