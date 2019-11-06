Firefighters rush to scene of fire in Pudsey
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze in Pudsey this morning.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:54 am
Two fire engines and crew were called to a property on New Street at 4.13am.
Firefighters from Stanningley and Bradford are still at the scene.
The fire was in the grounds of a detached house, a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.
The entire roof and half of the home was involved in the fire and floors inside the house have collapsed.
Four large jets, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation fans were used at the scene.
The cause is under investigation and the police and fire investigators will be at the scene.