At 10.27pm last night (Friday) police received reports of a car that had collided with a fence on Alanby Drive, Thorpe Edge.

Following the collision, witnesses report hearing a loud bang and three males running from the vehicle.

Enquiries suggest the males left the scene on foot through residential gardens towards Haigh Beck View.

Police received reports of a car that had collided with a fence on Alanby Drive, Thorpe Edge, followed by the sound of gun shots.

District officers attended the location, supported by armed officers, and located a vehicle which had damage consistent with a firearms discharge.

Enquiries are in the early stages but there have been no reports received of anyone injured during or following the incident.

A scene remains in place on Alanby Drive whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident or the three males who left the scene to come forward.

“We can appreciate an incident like that can cause considerable concern to those in the community and I want to reassure residents that we take incidents like this very seriously.

“Specialist officers are supporting local officers today with enquiries into the incident.”

“Local officers will also be patrolling the area today to provide reassurance to any residents who may have concerns.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to make contact via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230335605.