Firearm officers called to Leeds street after rifle waved at police

Firearms teams were called to a flat after a man waved an air rifle at officers when they tried to get into the property.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police were visiting the flat in Halton to check on the welfare of a woman, but were met with Reece Whelan, who refused them entry and was holding a spring-loaded gun.

The 25-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court and admitted possession of an imitation firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 18 last year a woman had discharged herself from hospital against the wishes of medical staff, so officers were called to the flat on Selby Road, near to the Lidl store, to check on her welfare at around 7pm.

Firearm officers were called to Selby Road in Halton after Whelan waved a gun at police who came to check on a woman's welfare. | Google Maps / National World

When they arrived, Whelan came to the window of the upstairs flat, appeared intoxicated and “seemed agitated” by the police presence, prosecutor Robert Galley told the court.

Having spotted the woman, the police made it clear they were there just to check on her.

Whelan shoutled: “If you come up I will get my gun and dog out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers entered through the ground-floor open door and Whelan was stood at the top of the stairs holding the air rifle.

He was told to put it down but he refused, and they were uncertain if the gun was a fake.

They left the property and called for back-up, with the firearms teams deployed.

Whelan came out minutes later and had left the scene before the armed officers arrived. The air rifle was retrieved and found to have a loaded pellet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his arrest, Whelan refused to answer questions during his police interview.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Tahir Khan KC said he would not lock Whelan up.

He conceded that Whelan, of Selby Road, Halton, had ADHD, was alcohol dependent and had mental health issues. He also said he was a hardworking bricklayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave him two years’ jail, suspended for two years, ordered him to complete the Building Better Relationships anger-management course, 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Khan told him: “In any other circumstances, I would be sending you to prison.”