Fire crews battle Leeds industrial unit blaze
Fire crews were called to an industrial unit in Leeds following reports of a blaze.
By Nick Frame
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:03 pm
Appliances were sent to the property off Armley Street in Armley at around 5.20pm on Sunday.
They arrived to find around 50 per cent of the building, which measured around 60m x 20m, engulfed by the flames.
The four crews, who had come from Leeds, Hunslet and Stanningley, used two large jets to extinguish the flames.
There were no reported casualties and the incident has been closed, suggesting there is no further investigation.