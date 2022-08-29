Fire crews battle Leeds industrial unit blaze

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crews tackled the fire that started off Armley Street.

Appliances were sent to the property off Armley Street in Armley at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

They arrived to find around 50 per cent of the building, which measured around 60m x 20m, engulfed by the flames.

The four crews, who had come from Leeds, Hunslet and Stanningley, used two large jets to extinguish the flames.