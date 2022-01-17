Fire at house on Albany Terrace in Armley: Woman rescued and taken to hospital
Firefighters rescued a woman following a fire at a house in the Armley area of Leeds today.
The woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance after the fire at the house on Albany Terrace.
Fire crews from Leeds, Hunslet and Stanningley fire stations were called at 1.50pm today (Jan 17) to reports of a fire at a property on Albany Terrace.
Richard Potter, watch manager at Leeds Fire Station on Kirkstall Road, said the woman was rescued from an upstairs bedroom.
Watch manager Potter said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and the cause is under investigation.
He said the damage to the kitchen was "quite severe" and the rest of the house is smoke logged.
