West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit spotted the van being driven on the M62.

The huge load was not secured to the van and it had a smashed windscreen, police said.

The driver was also spotted on his mobile phone.

A van has been seized on the M62 with a smashed windscreen, the driver on a mobile phone and a weight of almost 5,000kg.

The van had false number plates, the driver had no insurance and it was notified to be off road.

The load appears to be marble or similar.

WYPRPU tweeted: "Spotted by our unmarked LGV Officers on #OpTramline, this Ford Transit weighed in at 4860kgs!

"Nothing to secure the load onto the van, smashed windscreen, driver on his mobile phone, on false number plates, no insurance, notified off road. . . .

"#M62 #Seized #Prohibited #PG9"

A social media user said: "It could've been like final destination.