Fight breaks out at Leeds traveller site after 'one family breaks the other's toilet'

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after a row broke out at a Leeds traveller site - reportedly over a 'broken toilet'.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Cottingley Springs Caravan Site, in Gelderd Road, near Gildersome, just before 9am this morning.

Five police vehicles were still at the scene at midday.

-> Rising backlash over Leeds traveller pitch plans

A man in his forties was assaulted and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

One woman from the site said an argument had broken out between two neighbouring families over using the loo.

She said: "Someone from next door used their toilet, which is in a shed outside, and they sat on it and broke it.

The incident happened towards the top of the caravan site.

"It caused a big fight. They are two different families.

"One man was taken to hospital, there was quite a lot of blood everywhere."

The woman added: "Yes it's embarrassing but we find it quite funny really."

Several police cars and around ten police officers and a detective were still at the site at midday.

-> Leeds City Council deals with 67 illegal traveller camps in six months

The incident appeared to have taken place at the top end of the caravan site.

Until recently, Cottingley Springs was the only permanent dedicated traveller site in Leeds - it opened 49 years ago.

In January of this year Leeds Council unveiled the new 'living pods' in Hunslet, on the site of a former council depot.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 8.55am today, police received reports of an incident at Cottingley Springs Caravan Site, in Gelderd Road, Gildersome.

"Officers attended and established that a man in his forties had been taken to hospital with injuries following an assault.

"He was spoken to by officer and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

"He is believed to have been assaulted in an incident at the site earlier this morning.

"A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."