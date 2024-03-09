Fifteen-year-old Leeds gangster locked up after guns fired at passing cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was involved in the terrifying incident in Chapeltown in August last year. Now 16, he has been held on remand in a children's home since his arrest, and was this week sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to two years' detention .

His finger prints were found on a discarded pistol that was thought to have been fired at two cars during a gang confrontation.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: "The offences are simply too serious to be dealt with by anything other than a sentence of custody. No matter how young you are , gun crime will not be tolerated by the courts."

It was heard that the teenager and his accomplice had been travelling around Leeds in the early hours of the morning when a gun was fired towards two cars. The pair were both caught on CCTV with the defendant clearly seen holding a gun. Following the flashpoint, the police located the converted blank-firing pistol in a bag under a bush, along with a cartridge of bullets. A second gun was also located nearby.

The teenager was detained after he became involved in a shooting incident in Chapeltown. (library pic by Adobe)

He later admitted possessing a firearm to cause fear of violence, and possessing ammunition without a certificate. The court heard that he was linked to a gang in Leeds known as "The Niners", due to its affiliation with the LS9 postcode.

Mitigating on his behalf, Michael Walsh said there had been peer pressure but conceded it was "no excuse". He said the defendant fully admitted his part in the violence and was "showing remorse".

Judge Mansell told the teenager that had he been an adult, the custody starting point would have been six years, but due to his age the guidelines recommended a much lower sentence.

But he made it clear he did not believe much of his story. He said: "I do not accept that you were not involved with gangs. You were deeply involved in gang-related crime. Possession and use of lethal weapons have been part of this gang's criminal activity."