'Fidgety' VW Golf driver led suspicious Leeds officers to uncover £3,500 of cocaine
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers became suspicious of Mark Kerin after they stopped his silver VW Golf on Gelderd Road in Morley, as he was heading away from the town centre, just after 8pm on June 17 last year.
Despite him having a full licence and insurance, they described him as being "extremely nervous", was "fidgeting" and his hands were shaking. They detained him for a drugs search and found a total of 59 individual deals of cocaine. They were located in the centre console and hidden beneath the steering column, Leeds Crown Court was told.
A total of £999 was found in notes and coins underneath the car seat and in his trouser pocket, while his mobile phone was seized and later found to contain messages related to drug dealing.
The 42-year-old, of Reevy Road West, Bradford, later admitted a single charge of dealing in class A drugs. He has just one previous conviction for drink driving in 2014. He has been held on remand since his arrest and appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.
Mitigating, Abdul Shakoor said Kerin accepted he was facing a jail sentence. He said: "The only question is the length of the inevitable sentence. He was supplying cocaine which was the drug he was addicted to. Importantly, he has taken steps to to address his offending behaviour. He was addicted and he has now got himself drug-free.
"He intends never to return to cocaine use. It has been a salutary lesson for him. He hopes he will not let anybody down again and lead a law-abiding life."
Judge Christopher Batty jailed him for 30 months.