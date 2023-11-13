A woman who was part of a gang that attacked a Leeds cancer patient when he asked them to stop causing trouble outside his home was described by the victim as being “fearless and feral”.

Alicia Doyle was described as the ringleader of the group that left the dad-of-three with a fractured ankle after he came out to confront them for throwing missiles at passing cars, Leeds Crown Court heard.

It happened at around 7.30pm on May 11 last year at Scatcherd Park in Morley, and prosecutor Carmel Pearson said the man had come out of his house barefoot to remonstrate with the group and move them on, but they “took no notice of him”.

They began taunting him and when the situation escalated he tried to back off, but was surrounded by group members. He then told them he had been receiving treatment for leukaemia but Doyle ignored his pleas then stood in front of him and asked him: “Do you want to fight?”

Doyle was jailed for three years for the "feral" attack on a cancer patient. (pic by WYP)

The gang then stamped on his bare feet as Doyle kicked him to the back of his leg multiple times. He was pushed over but felt an immediate pain in his ankle which had dislocated. Doyle then kicked him to the head as he begged for them to stop.

Doyle, 21, was later arrested because of the distinctive clothing she was wearing, but told police she was acting in self defence and was “adamant she was not to blame”, Miss Pearson said.

The victim had two breaks to his ankle and needed surgery to insert metal pins. In an impact statement read out to the court by the victim, he said: “This should never have happened and should have been avoided. After recovering from leukaemia and having a difficult four years, this has set me back emotionally and physically.

"After all this time I still get anxious with loud voices outside. I’m always anxious around groups of youths. It was horrific. They were intent on causing harm. Youths seems to be fearless and feral.”

The man also said he has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Doyle, of Glensdale Grove, East End Park, admitted Section 20 GBH but only on the first day of her trial. Mitigating on her behalf, Ian Hudson read out a letter written by Doyle in which she said: “I’m absolutely disgusted by the pain and trauma I have caused. I will live with this for the rest of my life knowing the damage I have caused.

"I have grown up a lot since this awful day and if I could change what happened, I would in a heartbeat. I no longer associate with any of the others who were there that day. I know deep down they are nothing but trouble.

"I hope one day you will find it in your heart to forgive me.”