Fearnville Drive fight: Car smashed and three taken to hospital after brawl on residential Leeds street
Officers attended were called to Fearnville Drive in Gipton at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a fight.
A police cordon was put in place and officers attended and found a damaged vehicle in the middle of the road with its windows smashed.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital, none of them are believed to have suffered serious injuries.
“Enquiries are in their early stages. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1080 of 10 September.”