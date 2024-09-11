A car was smashed and three people were taken to hospital following a fight on a residential street in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended were called to Fearnville Drive in Gipton at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a fight.

A police cordon was put in place and officers attended and found a damaged vehicle in the middle of the road with its windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital, none of them are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

“Enquiries are in their early stages. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1080 of 10 September.”