News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
22 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
22 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
23 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
23 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Fawziyah Javed murder: Granddad of pregnant Leeds lawyer died before he could see her killer husband jailed

The grandfather of a Leeds lawyer who was pushed to her death from Arthur’s Seat did not tell his family he had terminal cancer because he didn't want to "divert attention" from her murder case - and died before her killer was jailed.

By SWNS reporter
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read

Relatives called Abdul Latif, 70, their “leading investigator” as they fought to get justice for pregnant Fawziyah Javed, 31, who was murdered by Kashif Anwar, 29. They said the grandad kept quiet about his terminal diagnosis until 48 hours before he died on November 1, because he didn’t want to “divert attention” from the case.

Fawziyah’s uncle, Shahid Farouk, 53, said Abdul was present when his granddaughter’s body was identified on her birthday, September 4, 2021, and his death had been a “huge blow” to the family. And he said it was “devastating” he was unable to get the “closure” he had sought when Anwar was jailed for 20 years for Fawziyah’s murder on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “He was like our leading investigating officer. He was with us all the way. But he sadly died from cancer. And the worst thing about it was that he kept it inside him.

Leeds lawyer Fawziyah Javed, 31, was murdered by her husband in Edinburgh. Her grandfather Abdul Latif, 70, died of terminal cancer before he could see her killer brought to justice. (Photo: SWNS)Leeds lawyer Fawziyah Javed, 31, was murdered by her husband in Edinburgh. Her grandfather Abdul Latif, 70, died of terminal cancer before he could see her killer brought to justice. (Photo: SWNS)
Leeds lawyer Fawziyah Javed, 31, was murdered by her husband in Edinburgh. Her grandfather Abdul Latif, 70, died of terminal cancer before he could see her killer brought to justice. (Photo: SWNS)

“Doctors were telling him, ‘You must tell your family. You’ve not got long to live.’ They gave him a year, but sadly he went within a couple of months.

“When we went to identify Fawziyah on September 4, we should have been celebrating her birthday, not going to a mortuary to identify her body, and Fawziyah’s grandad went with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The reason why he didn’t want to tell anybody was that he knew the family was going through a lot of grief with Fawziyah’s ongoing case, so he didn’t want to trouble us and divert us to his attention.

"It wasn’t until 48 hours, when his condition deteriorated a lot, that he actually told us. It’s a huge blow for us, losing Fawziyah’s grandfather, not having the closure of the case before he passed away."

Fawziyah Javed at her graduation (Photo: Yasmin Javed / SWNS)Fawziyah Javed at her graduation (Photo: Yasmin Javed / SWNS)
Fawziyah Javed at her graduation (Photo: Yasmin Javed / SWNS)

Fawziyah was 17 weeks pregnant when she was murdered by her abusive husband Anwar. He lured her on a trip to Scotland before shoving her from the 50ft natural landmark on September 2, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But she used her dying breaths to tell police that her husband was responsible for her injuries, which helped lead to his successful conviction in Edinburgh’s high court. Shahid, paying tribute to the “god-gifted”, privately educated lawyer, said Anwar would have pulled off the “perfect murder” if it was not for her intervention.

The businessmen said: “He was a jealous, controlling freak. He didn’t show any remorse at all for what he did, taking not only her life but her child’s life as well.

“God gave her that strength that she was alive when the police got there. But it was almost the perfect murder for him to get away with, had she not been alive, I don’t think there would be much evidence.”

“What person not only kills his wife but his own child as well? He showed no remorse whatsoever and he was a coward. He depleted our trust. I remember him telling us, ‘I’ll look after her’. And they bought her home in a body bag. He’s completely ruined our lives.”