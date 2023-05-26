Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fartown Huddersfield: Murder investigation launched after woman found with multiple stab wounds

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:21 BST

At 6.59am this morning, police were called to reports of a women found seriously injured with stab wounds in Ripon Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield. The woman, aged in her 50s, received emergency treatment at the scene but died a short time later at hospital.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with incident. A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing into this very serious incident in which a woman has been fatally attacked on the street. We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and, while enquiries are at an early stage, I can say we do believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and an isolated incident.

Police were called to reports of a women found seriously injured with stab wounds in Ripon Avenue. Picture: GooglePolice were called to reports of a women found seriously injured with stab wounds in Ripon Avenue. Picture: Google
"At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what took place. I would ask anyone who saw the attack on the victim, has any relevant CCTV footage or who can assist enquiries in any way to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said: “Any such serious incident causes worry and concern among our communities and I can advise residents a full investigation is ongoing into what took place.“Local NPT officers are patrolling in the area and we are updating community partners about what has occurred.

“All our initial indications are that this incident is isolated and Kirklees officers are continuing to work with our colleagues in HMET.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13230291733. Information can also be given online via the 101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.