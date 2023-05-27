Roger Harriott, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite has been detained in police custody to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court (May 27) charged with the murder of Sandra Harriott, 56.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the murder, which occurred at about 6.59am on Ripon Avenue yesterday (May 26).

Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13230291733.

Ripon Avenue.