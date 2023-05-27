Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Fartown Huddersfield: Man to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with murder

A man will appear before Leeds magistrates today charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 07:27 BST

Roger Harriott, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite has been detained in police custody to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court (May 27) charged with the murder of Sandra Harriott, 56.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the murder, which occurred at about 6.59am on Ripon Avenue yesterday (May 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13230291733.

Ripon Avenue.Ripon Avenue.
Ripon Avenue.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.