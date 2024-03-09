Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The serious assault happened in Farriers Place, Castleford, on Sunday January 7. The victim was struck in the face with a glass bottle at about 7.35am and had to be rushed to hospital.

Detectives from Wakefield District CID would like to identify and speak to the three people pictured in these CCTV images as part of their investigation into the attack.

West Yorkshire Police need to identify these three people as they investigate a serious assault in Castleford (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information about the identities of any of those pictured should contact Wakefield District CID via the LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 13240011057.

Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.