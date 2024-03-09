Farriers Place Castleford: Police hunt for three suspects after man glassed in cul-de-sac
The serious assault happened in Farriers Place, Castleford, on Sunday January 7. The victim was struck in the face with a glass bottle at about 7.35am and had to be rushed to hospital.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID would like to identify and speak to the three people pictured in these CCTV images as part of their investigation into the attack.
Anyone with information about the identities of any of those pictured should contact Wakefield District CID via the LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 13240011057.
Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
