Farnley Reservoir: Woman 'grabbed by man' in Leeds while walking by Bramley reservoir

A woman was “grabbed by a man” while walking by a reservoir in Leeds in the dead of night.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:05pm

A large police cordon has been in place today (Thursday) around Farnley Reservoir in Bramley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.42am today, police were called by a woman who reported being grabbed by a man as she walked along a path next to the reservoir off Pudsey Road, Bramley.

“A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.”

