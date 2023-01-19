Farnley Reservoir: Woman 'grabbed by man' in Leeds while walking by Bramley reservoir
A woman was “grabbed by a man” while walking by a reservoir in Leeds in the dead of night.
By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:05pm
A large police cordon has been in place today (Thursday) around Farnley Reservoir in Bramley.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.42am today, police were called by a woman who reported being grabbed by a man as she walked along a path next to the reservoir off Pudsey Road, Bramley.
“A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.”