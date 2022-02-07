Fire crews were called to Bawn Approach at 7.59pm on Sunday, February 6.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYRFS) confirmed that the fire was caused by food left on a cooker.

Crews from Stanningley Fire Station, Leeds Fire Station and Hunslet Fire Station attended.

The fire service was called to a house in Bawn Approach, Farnley. Photo: Google.

The man suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

He did not go to hosital.

A WYFRS spokesman said: "Fire involving food left on a cooker, crews used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a high powered fan to clear smoke from the property.

"One male suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at scene by ambulance crews but did not go to hospital. Smoke detection was fitted and did actuate."