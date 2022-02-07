Farnley fire: Man given medical treatment after kitchen fire in a house in Bawn Approach
A man was given medical treatment after a kitchen fire at a house in Farnley.
Fire crews were called to Bawn Approach at 7.59pm on Sunday, February 6.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYRFS) confirmed that the fire was caused by food left on a cooker.
Crews from Stanningley Fire Station, Leeds Fire Station and Hunslet Fire Station attended.
The man suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
He did not go to hosital.
A WYFRS spokesman said: "Fire involving food left on a cooker, crews used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a high powered fan to clear smoke from the property.
"One male suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at scene by ambulance crews but did not go to hospital. Smoke detection was fitted and did actuate."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.