Farmfoods Bramley: Supermarket worker punched in head after following suspected shoplifter in Leeds
The incident was reported outside the Farmfoods store in Waterloo Terrace, Bramley, shortly before 1pm yesterday (February 20).
It came after the victim, a man in his 50s, pursued a woman who he believed had stolen from the supermarket. He was then punched in the head by a man.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not being serious or life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the two suspects involved in the incident.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have increased their patrols around the Bramley Shopping Centre to provide reassurance.