Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident was reported outside the Farmfoods store in Waterloo Terrace, Bramley, shortly before 1pm yesterday (February 20).

A Farmfoods staff member was punched in the head by a suspected shoplifter on February 20. Photo: Google.

It came after the victim, a man in his 50s, pursued a woman who he believed had stolen from the supermarket. He was then punched in the head by a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not being serious or life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the two suspects involved in the incident.