Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Farmfoods Bramley: Supermarket worker punched in head after following suspected shoplifter in Leeds

A supermarket worker was punched in the head after following a suspected shoplifter in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident was reported outside the Farmfoods store in Waterloo Terrace, Bramley, shortly before 1pm yesterday (February 20).

A Farmfoods staff member was punched in the head by a suspected shoplifter on February 20. Photo: Google.A Farmfoods staff member was punched in the head by a suspected shoplifter on February 20. Photo: Google.
A Farmfoods staff member was punched in the head by a suspected shoplifter on February 20. Photo: Google.

It came after the victim, a man in his 50s, pursued a woman who he believed had stolen from the supermarket. He was then punched in the head by a man.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not being serious or life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the two suspects involved in the incident.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have increased their patrols around the Bramley Shopping Centre to provide reassurance.

Related topics:LeedsBramleyHospitalSuspects