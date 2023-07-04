Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

‘Fanciful’ Leeds pervert sent naked photo to ‘13-year-old’ on Facebook and then denied it was him

A pervert who sent a naked picture of himself to a 13-year-old girl, then tried to tell police it was not him in the photo.
By Nick Frame
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The judge at Leeds Crown Court described Phillip Hayes’ explanation as “fanciful” after he was caught out by a paedophile hunter group.

The 59-year-old was confronted by the online group live over the internet after he latched onto a decoy profile on Facebook.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that Hayes, of Inglewood Drive, Seacroft, first made communication with the profile in June of last year. She told him she was 13, but he told her she was “beautiful”.

Hayes communicated with the hunter group over Facebook before sending the naked photo.Hayes communicated with the hunter group over Facebook before sending the naked photo.
Hayes communicated with the hunter group over Facebook before sending the naked photo.

The conversation, which continued for 18 days, turned sexual, with Hayes eventually sending her a photograph of himself naked. He was eventually arrested after the hunter group confronted him.

Hayes admitted he was chatting with the profile, but denied sending the photo. He later admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister, John Batchelor, after Judge Tom Bayliss KC indicated he would not jail Hayes, conceding that he often “struggles to understand”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Bayliss said: “You were communicating with a child, somebody you were told was 13. You sent pictures of yourself in a state of undress, and to say it was not you was fanciful.

"Maybe you did not fully appreciate the seriousness of what you were doing which was very wrong indeed.”

He gave Hayes a two-year community order, put him on the sex offenders register for five years and gave him a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.