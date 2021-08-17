Family release first photograph of murdered Whinmoor woman as manhunt for husband continues

Eileen Barrott, aged 50, was found dead at her home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday, August 15.

Her husband Mark Barrott, aged 54, is wanted as a suspect for her murder.

Mr Barrott was seen on CCTV travelling to Edinburgh from Leeds Station on Sunday afternoon.

The family of Eileen Barrott, aged 50, have released this photograph of her following her death.

He is known to have arrived in Edinburgh at 34pm.

He was last seen on CCTV in Huntly Street in the city centre at 9.16pm on Sunday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

Police guard the scene at Whinmoor, Leeds, after a murder investigation is launched into the death of Eileen Barrott.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

A picture of Eileen Barrott has been released by her family today.

Police are searching for Mark Barrott, husband of Eileen Barrott, who was found dead in Whinmoor yesterday. Left: CCTV image of him leaving Leeds Station. Right: Pictured in 2015.

It is understood the couple had lived in the terraced house for around 20 years and have two grown up children – a son and a daughter.

One resident who lives nearby, who did not want to named, said: “She was a nurse who worked like crazy through the last 18 months.

“So, for this to happen is just so shocking.”

Officers are still appealing to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB - which is believed to have been left somewhere in Leeds prior to him taking the train to Scotland.

Mark Barrott's silver Toyota Avensis believed to have been left somewhere in Leeds