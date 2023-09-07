Family feud 'boiled over' with uncle being dragged out of his car in Leeds and beaten

Family members attacked an uncle during a feud, dragging him out of a car and repeatedly punched him on the ground.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aman Hussain and Majid Mustafa both appeared at Leeds Crown Court where they admitted a charge of ABH. The incident took place in Leeds on October 25, 2020.

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said the victim had been sat in his car when the pair began attacking him. He was punched while he was in the vehicle, and when he tried to get out he swung his arms in self defence but was “taken the ground” and punched multiple times by the defendants, who is the brother-in-law of one and an uncle to the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the man suffered “unpleasant injuries” as a result.

The pair avoided a jail sentence after admitting ABH on their relative. (pic by National World)

Mitigating for 25-year-old Majid, Michael Walsh said he had no previous convictions but said there had been “issues in the family for a number of years” and said on this occasion it “boiled over”.

For 21-year-old Hussain, Graeme Wilson said he also had no convictions but was taking medication for paranoid schizophrenia which made a “daily challenge”.

He said: “He is a young person who has made a mistake and says it has been a learning lesson. It’s clear he has reflected and sees the errors of his ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart, said both defendants admitted their guilt, but only on the day of trial. She gave them both a 12-month community order, with Majid, of Ash Road, Headingley, also handed 120 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation days.