Fail this roadside eye test and you could instantly lose your licence, police warn

Drivers across West Yorkshire are being warned they risk losing their licence on the spot if their eyesight does not meet legal driving standards.

As part of a police crackdown roads policing officers will be carrying out road side checks to test drivers’ eyesight as the dark nights draw in.

Penalties for poor eyesight when driving include a £1,000 fine, three penalty points, licence revocation and being disqualified from driving.

It comes as part of West Yorkshire Police’s support to Operation Dark Night, a national campaign aimed at improving road safety and protecting pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders during the darker months.

From this week to 9 November, will also check that vehicle headlights and brake lights are working, and that correct bike lights are being used.

Officers will also be engaging with local horse-riding groups and other vulnerable road users to encourage the use of reflective clothing and lights.

Sergeant Jonathan Pickard from the Roads Policing Unit said: "As the nights get darker, it’s vital that all road users are aware of the importance of being seen and staying safe.

“By law, UK car drivers must be able to read a vehicle number plate from 20 metres away (about five car lengths).

“This helps to ensure they can spot hazards and other road users in good time.

“If you can’t meet this requirement, the message is clear.

“You must not drive, and doing so could put you and others at serious risk.

“Checking your eyesight regularly is just as important as making sure your vehicle is roadworthy, whatever age you are.”