Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

'Extremely lucky' Leeds dealer avoids jail again for community service 'backsliding'

A drug dealer who was “extremely lucky to have avoided jail in the first place” has been given another chance despite failing to turn up for community service.
By Nick Frame
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sam Firth was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in June, made up of 22 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, a three-month curfew and 150 hours of unpaid work.

But the 24-year-old was hauled back before the court where he admitted two breaches from July and November, when he failed to comply with the unpaid work, including not turning up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor David Ward said Firth, of East Grange Road, Belle Isle, had so far completed just over 61 hours with more than 88 still outstanding.

Most Popular
Firth was given a suspended sentence in June for selling cocaine. (pic by PA)Firth was given a suspended sentence in June for selling cocaine. (pic by PA)
Firth was given a suspended sentence in June for selling cocaine. (pic by PA)

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would not jail him, but gave him a final warning instead. He told Firth: “It’s a stark choice to send you to prison or allow you one more opportunity to complete it (the work).

"You know what will happen. Probation won’t stand for anymore of your backsliding. If you don’t do it, you will be back here and you will go to prison.

"You have ridden your luck. You have not done the work. You were extremely lucky not to go to prison in the first place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He gave Firth an additional 20 hours of unpaid work to complete. Firth was convicted in June of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, after he was caught with a quantity of the class A drug in Leeds in May 2020.