The female and Christopher Day had been friends and would regularly drink together, Leeds Crown Court heard. But she became fearful of his violent tendencies while in drink, and claimed he was unhappy that she rejected his romantic intentions.

She made two calls to police in early August last year about Day's behaviour, but did not want to follow up her complaints out of fear.

Then on August 14 last year, he went to her home in Lawnswood to drink but she was so concerned he would become aggressive she invited another male friend along. Day did turn violent and grabbed the woman by the throat with one hand and squeezed until she fell unconscious. The third person she invited to join them did not intervene.

Day, 38, fell asleep on the sofa but woke a short time later and left the house, locking the door and taking the key while he went to the shop to buy more cider. The woman was forced to get her neighbour to let her out with the spare key they had. Fearing his return, she changed her locks but Day later told her had a key for the new locks.

Day, of Rycroft Avenue, Bramley, was arrested two days later and was verbally abusive to the officers. Held on remand, Day eventually admitted a charge of strangulation and theft of the key. He has 29 previous convictions for 65 offences, including a "long history of violence", prosecutor Stephen Grattage told the court.

Day was jailed for 28 months at Leeds Crown Court. (pics by WYP / National World)

Mitigating, James Bourne-Arton said: "It comes as no surprise that he has a very different view of the events in the earlier days [of their relationship]. It is unfortunate that it involves both parties drinking heavily. They were happy in each other's company sober, but when heavy in drink, difficulties would arise."

He said that Day hopes to remain free of alcohol on his release from prison, and wishes to return to work as a roofer.