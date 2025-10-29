Ex prisoner knifed Wakefield love rival 'before ink was dry' on his release papers
Adrian Green was drunk and lunged at the man, stabbing him several times with a small knife.
Green was jailed again at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting ABH and making threats with a knife.
The 54-year-old appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held.
It was heard that Green had just been released from his last sentence when he met with the victim on Plumpton Road in Wakefield on August 25.
He shared a drink with him before pulling out the knife that had a serrated edge.
The man suffered multiple wounds, including to his hand when he tried to grab the blade from Green.
Mitigating for homeless Green, Timothy Jacobs said: “The problem for many years has been alcohol.
“He would want some help dealing with that. His performance on community orders has not been good.
“He is aware of the issues and wants to do something about it. He is hoping that when he is released he will be helped to find an address.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Green he has a “terrible record”, but most are for theft. However, he pointed out that Green had been to prison for violence before.
He told him: “The ink was hardly dry on your release warrant.”
He jailed him for 16 months.