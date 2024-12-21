Ex partner refused to leave Leeds woman alone, despite being jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former partner who refused to leave his ex alone continued to message her, despite being jailed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parmjit Singh was warned to stay away by a restraining order, but when that failed he was put behind bars.

After being released in August, two months later he sent the woman a series of messages in a single night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from prison, having been placed in custody again. He admitted harassment through breach of a restraining order.

The court heard that the two-year restraining order was agreed at the magistrates’ court in March this year.

Singh messaged the woman after being released from jail, despite being subject to a restraining order. (pic by National World) | National World

Lasting for two years, it stipulated he was not permitted to contact the woman or attend her address in Calverley.

But less than a month later he was jailed after breaching the order. Released in August, he then sent nine messages to the woman in the space of two hours on October 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In them he wrote: “I loved you more than you ever did”, “If you call the police it will kill my mum” and “I wish things were different.”

The 47-year-old, of Manns Court, Bradford, has six previous convictions for eight offences.

Mitigating, Jessica Heggie pointed to his early guilty plea for his latest offence, and while saying it was “clearly deliberate”, it was not the most serious of its kind.

She said: “He accepts that at the time of his offending, he was under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the breakdown of the relationship his life has changed dramatically. He is very eager to get into work and has demonstrated a real willingness and commitment with the work he has done while remanded in custody.”

She said he completed a health and safety course, an IT course, waste management course and is working as a prison librarian.

Judge Howard Crowson said of the harassment: “There’s an accumulative effect from this kind of behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It builds every time there’s contact -it becomes unbearable. I have got real concerns but you being sober could be the key to this.”

He gave him a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and put him on a 120-day alcohol abstinence tag. Attached to his ankle, it will detect even the slightest drop of alcohol in his system.

He was also given 30 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. The restraining order was extended to five years.